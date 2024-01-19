KSA: Palestinian Statehood Key For Middle East Stability

Princess Reema bint Bandar emphasised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a “finite and irrevocable” path that prioritises the establishment of a Palestinian state….reports Asian Lite News

Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US, emphasised that the security situation in the Middle East is intricately linked to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Addressing a Saudi-focused panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she acknowledged Israel’s legitimate security concerns post the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants but underscored that Palestinian safety should not be compromised. She called for an immediate ceasefire, expressing concern over the human toll, condemning violence on both sides.

Princess Reema highlighted a collective call for peace in Gaza from the Middle East, recognising the region’s current volatility and the daily challenges faced by the people of Gaza. Emphasising the importance of doing the right thing for the future, she refrained from discussing the normalisation of relations with Israel while Israeli forces continue to harm Palestinian civilians.

Princess Reema emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to a “finite and irrevocable” path that prioritises the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Saudi ministers Adel Al-Jubeir, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, and Faisal Alibrahim also participated in the panel discussion. Al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, emphasized the need for a pragmatic approach to transitioning away from fossil fuels to clean energy. He stated that the Kingdom is well-positioned to lead in this transition, advocating for efficient oil production, exploring alternative energy sources, and addressing carbon capture while urging a change in attitudes.

Al-Jadaan, the Kingdom’s finance minister, affirmed his commitment to advancing the Saudi economy despite regional geopolitical challenges. Stressing the importance of a strong Saudi Arabia for regional stability, he expressed optimism about the outlook, citing the positive fiscal management over the past seven years.

Israel Says Saudi Ties Key to Ending War

Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted the importance of normalising ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh as a crucial step toward ending the conflict with Hamas. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Herzog acknowledged the delicacy and fragility of the process but saw it as an opportunity for progress in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, also expressed the kingdom’s commitment to regional peace, including peace for Israel. He emphasised that Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel as part of a broader political agreement, contingent on peace for the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

US Secretary Antony Blinken echoed similar sentiments at Davos, emphasising that a pathway to statehood for Palestinians could enhance Israel’s security and improve its relations with other regional countries.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government oppose the concept of a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Herzog pointed out that public support for a two-state solution is low among traumatized Israelis, especially after the deadly Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas. He underscored the need for real safety and highlighted the loss of trust in the peace process due to the glorification of terror by neighboring entities.

Herzog utilised the global platform to stress the broader implications of Hamas’ attack on Israel, characterising it as one of the proxies of the “empire of evil emanating from Tehran.” The Israeli President’s remarks at Davos reflect the complex dynamics and challenges surrounding the pursuit of peace in the Middle East, involving regional relationships, security concerns, and the impact of recent events.

Herzog also said that he envisions a “coalition of nations who are willing to commit to rebuilding Gaza” in a way that also assures the safety of Israelis and Palestinians, and a different future for Gaza. The coalition would be made of “strong Western forces, strong regional forces,” in dialogue with Gazans and the Palestinian Authority, he said.

Moreover, Israel president further revealed that two days ago, he also met with officials from the Red Cross in Israel. They discussed, “the dire medical situation of the hostages, the clear and present danger to our hostages.” “We are praying that all the medication… will reach them, but that’s only the beginning,” he added.

