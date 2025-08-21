Saudi Arabia Unveils ‘Nusuk Umrah’ for Easy Online Visas

August 21, 2025
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday launched the Nusuk Umrah service, enabling international pilgrims to apply for Umrah visas and book related services directly online.

Available on https://umrah.nusuk.sa/, the platform aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Nusuk Umrah is a new option for international Umrah pilgrims, complementing existing channels like accredited agents.

The service allows users to customise their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours.

The launch of the service is part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by hosting a greater number of Muslims and providing high-quality and convenient services that enhance the Hajj journey, SPA said. (ANI/WAM)

