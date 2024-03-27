Lalu Samuel to Lead IBPC Sharjah

The newly established IBPC aims to enhance business ties between Sharjah and the Indian business community…reports Asian Lite News

The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Sharjah has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Lalu Samuel, as directed by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This decision was approved by the Consulate of India.

The meeting was attended by HE Abdalla Sultan Al Owais, the Honorary Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; HE Satish Kumar Sivan, the Consul General of India; HE Mohammed Amin, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Abdel Aziz Shattaf, Director of Export Promotion; and Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare. Also present were Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Hospitals; Sibin Sebastian, Managing Director of Bosco Group; Mathukkutty Kadone, Chairman of NTV; Hussain Adamali, Chairman of Swiss Arabian Perfumeries; Ahmed Ali, Chairman of Anchor Allieds; and Angela Susan Samuel, Chief Legal Officer.

The newly formed IBPC is expected to significantly improve business relationships and interactions between the emirate of Sharjah and the Indian business community located in the Emirate.

