MBS dials MBZ, condoles passing of Sheikh Tahnoun

His Royal Highness offered his condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and all members of the Al Nahyan family…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

His Royal Highness also offered his condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and all members of the Al Nahyan family, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy and satisfaction upon the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and grant his family patience and solace.

For his part, His Highness the President expressed his appreciation to his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the sincere sentiment he expressed towards the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed.

During the call, His Highness the President also offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the family of the deceased, and the Saudi people over the passing of the renowned poet His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. His Highness the President prayed to God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness and for his family to be granted patience and solace.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince thanked his brother, His Highness the President, for the genuine sentiment he expressed.

