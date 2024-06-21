Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

Prime Minister says India’s proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives as the world celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar today. “As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year’s programme in Srinagar,” the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X.

He congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world and said the world is witnessing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.

Speaking at the event in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that India’s proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations.

“Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India’s proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together,” he said.

“On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir,” Modi said.

He said that in the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga adding that the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward.

“In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga. Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of Yoga Tourism emerging in India. People from all over the world are coming to India in pursuit of learning authentic yoga. Accordingly, sectors related to hospitality, tourism, apparel, etc. are booming from the huge inflow of people. This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth,” PM Modi said.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Foreign diplomats celebrate Yoga Day

Foreign diplomats in India celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday with External Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials from the External Affairs Ministry.

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to India, Lindy Cameron emphasised that Yoga is India’s gift to the world.

Expressing her joy at participating in the yoga session, Cameron said, “It was fantastic to be here in Delhi and able to practice yoga on International Yoga Day with EAM Jaishankar…So actually to be here with all the diplomatic corps was fantastic. I think it really is India’s gift.”

British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott emphasised that it was a privilege to join EAM Jaishankar and other officials of the MEA and to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speaking from Srinagar.

“It was a really, really good session today, led by doctor Jaishankar and real privileged to join him and the senior team from the MEA and to hear Prime Minister Modi as well, giving his thoughts from Srinagar. We enjoy yoga a lot at the British High Commission. It’s India’s gift to the world and it was a real pleasure to be here today,” Scott told ANI.

Norway’s ambassador to India May-Elin Stener said that she witnessed the moment when the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 voted to create the International Yoga Day.

Emphasising, “I love yoga”, Stener said, “I think this practice was very, very good. I learned new things about breathing on Yoga Day. Happy International Yoga Day, everyone. This is the 10th International Yoga Day. I was in the United Nations General Assembly when it was voted over in December 2014. So I’m very happy to be here in India on the 10th International Day of Yoga.”

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp said that it has been a wonderful morning invigorating here celebrating the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga launched by Prime Minister Modi in New York.

“Really this is a wonderful way to celebrate harmony between the individual spirit and community. And we see this, the UN, we see this as a path towards health, a path towards peace,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, performed yoga with the diplomats in the national capital and said that yoga has been a great bonding point for different cultures when it comes to building international relations. (ANI)

