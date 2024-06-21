India Begins T20 Super Eights with Win

Now, India have their remaining matches against Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (June 24) and they will have to perform well in these to secure a berth in semifinals…reports Asian Lite News

An explosive half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and top-class bowling spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the highlights as India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs to start off their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights clash with a victory at Barbados on Thursday.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz started off well by smoking Arshdeep Singh for a four and a six in the first over. However, in the next over, Jasprit Bumrah got Gurbaz caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wicket for just 11 runs in eight balls. Afghanistan was 13/1 in 1.2 overs.

Axar Patel removed the other opener, Ibrahim Zadran as well, who was caught by skipper Rohit Sharma at extra cover for just eight runs in 11 balls. Afghanistan was 23/2 in 3.4 overs.

In the next over, Hazratullah Zazai was deceived by one of the cutters from Bumrah, handing a catch to Ravindra Jadeja at the point region for just two runs. Afghanistan was 23/3 in 4.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Afghanistan was 35/3, with Gulbadin Naib (7*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (5*) unbeaten.

With the help of a boundary by Gulbadin Naib on a delivery by Kuldeep, Afghanistan reached their 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Afghanistan was 66/3, with Naib (17*) and Omarzai (25*) unbeaten.

Just as Afghanistan was building a partnership, Indian spinners pulled things back in their favour as Kuldeep removed Naib for 17 in 21 balls, with a four and six, while Jadeja dismissed Omarzai for 26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six. Axar took a fine catch to remove Omarzai. Afghanistan sunk to 71/5 in 11.1 overs.

Najibullah Zadran and Mohammed Nabi took Afghanistan to the 100-run mark in 14.4 overs. They were left with 81 runs to get in the final five overs.

Bumrah got his second wicket, removing Najibullah for 19 in 17 deliveries after he sliced the ball straight into the hands of Arshdeep at point region. Afghanistan was 102/6 in 15.2 overs.

Nabi tried to infuse some life into the game by smashing Kuldeep Yadav for a six and attempting another, during which he was caught by Jadeja near the boundary for 14 in 14 balls. Afghanistan was 114/7 in 16.3 overs.

Jadeja just could not kept out of action as he plucked yet another catch, this time of Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan to dismiss him for just two runs. Arshdeep got the wicket. Afghanistan was 121/8 in 17.4 overs.

Arshdeep was on a hat-trick as on the very next ball, he got Naveen ul Haq for a golden duck, caught by Rishabh. Afghanistan was 121/9 in 17.5 overs. However, he could not get that hat trick.

Afghanistan ended their innings at 124 all out, with Noor getting out on the final ball to Arshdeep after being caught by Rohit.

Bumrah (3/7) and Arshdeep (3/36) were the top bowlers for India. Kuldeep got two while Axar and Jadeja got one each.

Earlier, a fine half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and his 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India reach 181/8 in their 20 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights Game at Barbados on Thursday.

India needs to defend 182 runs to start off Super 8s with a win.

After electing to bat first, India was off to a poor start as skipper Rohit Sharma struggled his way towards eight runs before being caught by Rashid Khan at mid-on after 13 deliveries. India was 11/1 in 2.5 overs.

Rishabh Pant was next up on crease and immediately pushed up the run-rate with an array of clean strokes, including his signature sweeps. He dispatched Mohammed Nabi for three successive fours in the sixth over.

India ended the powerplay on high, scoring 47/1, with Rishabh (19*) and Virat (17*) unbeaten.

India reached the 50-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Pant’s promising knock was cut short by Rashid Khan, who removed him for just 20 runs in 11 balls, with four boundaries. India was 54/2 in seven overs.

Afghanistan also managed to get a big wicket of Virat, who chipped a Rashid delivery to long-off, where it found the safe hands of Nabi. Virat was gone for 24 in 24 balls, with a six. India was 62/3 in 8.3 overs.

Halfway through the innings, India was 79/3, with Suryakumar Yadav (9*) and Shivam Dube (10*) unbeaten.

In the next over, Suryakumar attacked Rashid with a four and six, but the bowler had the last laugh as Dube was removed for 10 runs in seven balls. India was 90/4 in 10.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar took on Afghan bowlers with more aggression and better body language, bringing up the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. While Hardik took some time to settle, Suryakumar launched an all-out attack against pace bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, smashing him for two fours and a six.

At 15 overs, India was 126/4, with Suryakumar (41*) and Hardik (13*) unbeaten. In the 16th over, Hardik smashed Noor Ahmed for a four and six.

Suryakumar was playing on another surface altogether, reaching his half-century in just 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes, smashing a four and six to Farooqi. However, on the next ball, he was caught by Nabi. He was dismissed for 53 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes. India was 150/5 in 17 overs.

Hardik’s fine knock came to an end after being caught for 32 in 24 balls by Omarzai. Naveen ul Haq got the wicket. Pandya’s knock had three fours and two sixes. India was 159/6 in 18 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja’s stay at the crease was also short as he could make only seven runs in five balls before perishing to Farooqi with a catch from Gulbadin Naib at short third man. India was 165/7 in 18.4 overs.

India ended their innings with a solid score as Axar chipped in with some useful boundaries, taking Men in Blue to 181/8, with Axar (12) run out on the final ball.

Farooqi (3/33) and Rashid (3/26) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan. Naveen got one wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 181/8 (Suryakumar Yadav 53, Hardik Pandya 32, Rashid Khan 3/26) beat Afghanistan: 124 (Azmatullah Omarzai 26, Najibullah Zadran 19, Jasprit Bumrah 3/7). (ANI)

