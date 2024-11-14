Museum of the Future welcomes 3m visitors in less than 3 years 

Positioned as a think tank and hub of intellectual activity, the Museum has become a home for great Arab minds, fostering scientific and intellectual growth across the Arab world…reports Asian Lite News

The Museum of the Future, Dubai’s visionary institution that opened on 22 February 2022, has welcomed over 3 million visitors from 177 countries. This milestone reflects its success in embodying the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai a global hub for future-focused innovation. According to Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum, the institution serves as a beacon of hope and platform for designing the future in key sectors, with a focus on enhancing global quality of life and addressing challenges ahead.

Positioned as a think tank and hub of intellectual activity, the Museum has become a home for great Arab minds, fostering scientific and intellectual growth across the Arab world. It celebrates Arab scientists, thought leaders, and innovators, providing a space for them to share ideas and advance regional contributions to global scientific progress. Through initiatives like the Global Futures Society, the Museum collaborates with 40 leading foresight institutions worldwide, dedicated to studying and tackling future global challenges.

The Museum has also attracted international attention as a key destination for dignitaries, hosting over 380 events on topics such as governance, technology, and the economy. These events have drawn top experts and decision-makers, establishing Dubai as a center for future foresight. Additionally, the Museum’s AI Retreat, held in June 2023 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, brought together 1,000 leaders to discuss the integration of AI into public and private sectors.

A major annual highlight is the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, where experts from over 100 countries come to forecast vital sectors. Complementary programmes, like ‘Future Talks’ and ‘Future Experts’, foster dialogue on AI and future planning, providing workshops and forums to develop skills and share knowledge.

The Museum also offers initiatives for diverse audiences, including the ‘Ramadan Majlis’ programme, which blends ethical and societal insights with futuristic thinking, and ‘Jobs of the Future’ workshops that prepare participants for emerging roles in sustainability and agriculture. For younger visitors, the ‘Future Heroes’ summer camp and hands-on experiences with astronauts nurture curiosity and innovation in space sciences.

With such initiatives, the Museum of the Future continues to empower thought leaders, innovators, and the next generation, solidifying Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping a sustainable, human-centered future.

