New Iranian President receives Sheikh Abdullah

Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of latter’s participation in the presidential inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday at the Iranian Parliament.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Iranian President, along with his wishes for success in serving his country.

In turn, the President of Iran conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for continued growth and prosperity for the UAE.

The meeting discussed a number of issues related to the relations between the UAE and Iran.

During his meeting with President Dr. Pezeshkian, the UAE top diplomat stressed the UAE’s commitment to boosting its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran to serve the interests of their countries, and support efforts to achieve lasting peace, and maintain security and stability in the region.

Attending the meeting were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC); Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pezeshkian warns of plots against Iran-Saudi ties

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned against conspiracies by “enemies and ill-wishers” to sow discord between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting with Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Mutaib bin Abdulaziz, who is also the special representative of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the Iranian capital Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement published on the website of the Iranian president’s office.

Pezeshkian said that “the enemies and those wishing ill towards Iran and Saudi Arabia seek to sow discord between the two countries to achieve their illegitimate demands. Iran and Saudi Arabia should foil such conspiracies through vigilance, unity, and solidarity.”

He described as “constructive” his comprehensive phone call on July 17 with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, stressing, “Relations between Tehran and Riyadh have been tied with religious bonds and commonalities in addition to the neighbourly considerations and brotherly and cordial exchanges.”

The Saudi minister, for his part, conveyed the congratulations of the Saudi king and crown prince to Pezeshkian, saying the age-old relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were founded on the basis of the two countries’ common history and culture as well as neighbourliness and fraternity.

He stressed that the two peoples had been connected to each other by a common religion, Islam.

The Saudi official voiced the willingness of his country’s leaders to expand relations with Iran, adding that the agreement on the resumption of bilateral relations last year was a beginning for treading the path of safeguarding mutual interests, which would also benefit the region and the world.

Pezeshkian on Tuesday was sworn in as Iran’s ninth president in a ceremony in Tehran.

