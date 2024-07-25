New PM only after Olympics, says Macron  

Gabriel Attal submitted his resignation as prime minister to Macron on July 8 after the ruling party failed to secure a majority in the snap legislative elections…reports Asian Lite News

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he will not pick a new prime minister before the end of the Olympic Games to avoid “disorder”, local media reported.

“This government has prepared the Games, and our responsibility is to make sure they go well,” Macron said during an interview with France 2 channel, adding that he has chosen “stability” to safeguard the Games, which gather nearly 10,500 athletes and millions of fans, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the change of the prime minister and the appointment of a new government would create “chaos,” Macron called on political parties to seek compromises in the country’s parliament in the absence of an absolute majority.

Gabriel Attal submitted his resignation as prime minister to Macron on July 8 after the ruling party failed to secure a majority in the snap legislative elections.

On July 16, Macron accepted Attal’s resignation but asked him to stay as the head of a caretaker cabinet until the formation of a new administration.

ALSO READ-Macron accepts PM Attal’s resignation

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]