Omani brothers behind Muscat mosque attack, police confirm

Perpetrators of the shooting incident that targeted a Shi’ite mosque in Oman’s Wadi al-Kabir area near the capital Muscat were all Omani citizens, state news agency ONA reported.
According to statement released by Omani police, the accused were brothers and were killed in a shoot-out with security officers.
At least six people and more than a dozen were wounded in the attack. The deceased included four Pakistanis, an Indian and an Omani police officer.
Daesh (Islamic State) claimed responsibility for the attack in a rare operation in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East, the group said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.
According to police, the perpetrators “were influenced by misguided ideas.”
