Omani brothers behind Muscat mosque attack, police confirm

Omani police said the perpetrators “were influenced by misguided ideas.”

Perpetrators of the shooting incident that targeted a Shi’ite mosque in Oman’s Wadi al-Kabir area near the capital Muscat were all Omani citizens, state news agency ONA reported.

According to statement released by Omani police, the accused were brothers and were killed in a shoot-out with security officers.

At least six people and more than a dozen were wounded in the attack. The deceased included four Pakistanis, an Indian and an Omani police officer.

Daesh (Islamic State) claimed responsibility for the attack in a rare operation in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East, the group said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to police, the perpetrators “were influenced by misguided ideas.”

ALSO READ: 8 Indians rescued from oil tanker that sank off Oman coast

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]