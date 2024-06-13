PM holds meeting to review Kuwait fire incident

PM Modi held a meeting on Wednesday in the national capital to review the fire incident in Kuwait that took the lives of over 40 people and injured 30 Indian workers…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the team of the Ministry of External Affairs and other officials concerned on Wednesday evening regarding the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, in which over 40 people were killed and more than 30 Indian workers were injured.

The External Affairs team will leave for Kuwait on Thursday to take stock of the situation and see those injured currently being treated in hospital.

“…We stand with the victims of the Kuwait fire incident, we express our sympathy to them. We had a meeting with PM Modi and tomorrow morning we are traveling to Kuwait. We will take stock of the situation and those who are admitted to the hospital,” Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said.

He further said that the identification of the casualties is underway and the injured people are being taken care of properly.

“We have been reported that the injured have been taken care of properly. The identification process of those who have died is underway…,” he said.

Moreover, the MoS highlighted that the maximum Indian workers belong to Kerala and other parts of South India.

“The maximum people are from Kerala and other parts of South India and the identification process is underway…,” he said, adding, “We will stay there as long as we are needed.”

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident in Kuwait which took place early Wednesday.

PM Modi expressed his sadness over the fire mishap in Kuwait City adding that his thoughts are with the family and close ones of the victims of the incident.

He further assured that the Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the concerned authorities for further assistance.

Earlier in the day, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

