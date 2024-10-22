PM Modi Hails Expansion of BRICS

The 16TH summit is the first since the expansion of the group to nine members, with Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE joining this year after being offered membership in the 2023 summit in South Africa….reports Asian Lite News

The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

“Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS Summit. India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister stated: “I am departing today on a two day visit to Kazan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.”

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others…,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that building upon the annual summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, “my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia”.

“I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well,” he said.

The summit is the first since the expansion of the group to nine members, with Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE joining this year after being offered membership in the 2023 summit in South Africa.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security”, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan.

As per Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the BRICS summit in Kazan will host leaders from 24 countries and delegations from a total of 32 nations, making it the largest foreign policy event ever held in Russia.

Apart from the main BRICS meeting, there will be meetings in the BRICS+ format on the theme “BRICS and the Global South: Building the Future of the World Together” involving representatives from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and leaders of various aspirant countries, including Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and others are also expected to attend the summit.

