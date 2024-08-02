Upcoming Events for Entrepreneurs in Newham!

Pop-up Market Opportunity: Celebrating Black History Month in Barking & Dagenham…reports Asian Lite News

Barking & Dagenham is inviting local Newham SMEs for a pop-up market event in celebration of Black History Month, which will highlight African and Caribbean culture and commerce. The event is scheduled for Wednesday 30 October at Barking Town Centre, running from 9am-5pm. The cost for a stall is £40.

If you’re a Newham business looking to showcase your black-owned business with high-quality offerings like food, clothing, stationery, books, jewellery, hair and beauty products, here’s how to get involved:

Digital Domination: Unlock the Power of SEO and Digital Technology!

Newham Business & Enterprise along with the e-Business programme have the pleasure of announcing additional workshops as part of our Digital Domination series aimed at transforming your business with digital solutions, and boosting your digital presence to climb the search engine rankings!

Participants will learn how to optimise websites and improve search engine rankings, starting with a thorough understanding of search engine optimisation (SEO) basics. The workshops will cover essential topics such as keyword research, both on-page and off-page optimisation techniques and the fundamentals of technical SEO. Additionally, attendees will gain insights into tracking and measuring SEO performance to ensure effective and sustained improvements.

Moreover, you will also learn how to integrate digital technology into your business, replacing old methods with modern digital solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. The workshops will cover how to use technology effectively, addressing common fears and misconceptions about digital tools, and fostering resilience and adaptability in the face of technological change.

The goal is to equip attendees with the skills needed to drive their businesses forward with efficiencies. If you are unable to attend, you can nominate a staff member to attend on your behalf. A light lunch will be provided.

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Tuesday 13 August – 11am-1pm

Location: Committee rooms 1 and 2, East Ham Town Hall, 328 Barking Rd, London E6

Incorporating Digital Technology into Your Business

Tuesday 27 August – 11am-1pm

Location: Committee rooms 1 and 2, East Ham Town Hall, 328 Barking Rd, London E6

