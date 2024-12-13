World  Bank lauds UAE efforts in global climate fight

She hailed the ongoing partnership with the UAE: “I am proud of our partnership with the UAE and the Global Climate Finance Centre which the World Bank Group co-founded at COP28…reports Asian Lite News

Safaa El-Kogali, Country Director, Gulf Cooperation Countries, World Bank, has commended the efforts of the UAE in addressing global climate challenges through “the need for greater and more coordinated financing.”

In her address today before the 7th edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, as part of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the international official shed light on the World Bank’s role in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Global Sustainable Development.

She hailed the ongoing partnership with the UAE: “I am proud of our partnership with the UAE and the Global Climate Finance Centre which the World Bank Group co-founded at COP28. Later today, we will be signing an MOU with the Climate Finance Center to further realise this mission. ”

Highlighting the WB’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the ongoing collaboration with the UAE, the international official said: “The World Bank Group is committed to supporting countries as they strive to achieve the SDGs. But we know that we cannot do it alone. That’s why we are working closely with other multilateral development banks, the private sector and government partners, like the UAE, to improve the lives of people in developing countries in tangible, measurable ways.”

She noted that WBG actively working towards achieving the SDGs by focusing on key areas such as poverty reduction, healthcare, education, clean energy, job creation, and climate action.

By providing financial resources, technical expertise, and policy advice, the World Bank Group, she said, is supporting countries in addressing global challenges and building a more sustainable future for all.

