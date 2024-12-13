Abdullah, Jaishankar hail strong partnership

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for India’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties, praising Dr. Jaishankar for his consistent efforts over the past decade…reports Asian Lite News

The Fourth India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, concluded in New Delhi, reaffirming the robust partnership between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for India’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties, praising Dr. Jaishankar for his consistent efforts over the past decade. “With renewed commitment and enthusiasm, we aim to reach higher heights, building on the foundation we have established and exploring new avenues for mutual benefit,” he remarked.

The dialogue underscored the UAE-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’s significant evolution in recent years, with notable advancements in key sectors such as trade, energy, education, and advanced technologies. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has reduced trade barriers and spurred investments, pushing bilateral trade to unprecedented levels.

High-level exchanges between leaders of both nations have further cemented cooperation. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the ongoing collaborations in renewable energy, food security, and critical minerals underscore a shared commitment to sustainable growth. The dialogue also shed light on joint initiatives in nuclear energy and a new polar research initiative aimed at addressing global challenges like climate change, resource management, and technological innovation.

Air connectivity was recognised as a critical element of the partnership, with hundreds of weekly flights linking the two nations. This robust network not only facilitates trade and tourism but also strengthens people-to-people ties and lays the groundwork for expanded collaboration.

The dialogue also focused on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and supercomputing, which Sheikh Abdullah described as essential for driving innovation and tackling critical challenges. He praised the bilateral efforts in developing digital infrastructure, emphasizing its role as a foundation for progress and connectivity.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of countering extremism, stating that promoting tolerance and mutual respect for diverse cultures and beliefs is essential for maintaining peaceful societies. “Extremist ideologies thrive on division and misunderstanding,” he noted, calling for joint efforts to foster harmony and understanding.

Another key area of discussion was trilateral initiatives with third countries. Sheikh Abdullah pointed out the potential of such collaborations in regions like Africa, Asia, and South America, where combining expertise and resources could create lasting positive impacts.

Reflecting on the strategic dialogue, Sheikh Abdullah expressed confidence in the partnership’s trajectory. “This meeting is a testament to our commitment—not only to address the challenges before us but also to seize the opportunities that lie ahead, together,” he stated.

ALSO READ-Iran, Israel ties a source of concern, says Jaishankar

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]