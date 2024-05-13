QEF 2024: Global Leaders Due in Doha

2024 Qatar Economic Forum will gather more than 1000 global leaders, heads of state and international CEOs… writes Kaliph Anaz. Discussions at QEF will revolve around the topics like Geopolitics, Globalization, & Trade; the Energy Transition; Technology Innovation; Business & Investment Outlook and Sports & Entertainment

The oil rich Arab state of Qatar is gearing up to host the fourth edition of Qatar Economic Forum. The event will gather more than 1000 global leaders, heads of state and international CEOs. This year’s forum, under the theme ‘A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty’, will provide a global platform for a comprehensive dialogue on the issues driving global boardroom conversations and financial markets.

The annual “Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” (QEF), held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, will take place from May 14-16. As the world continues to be shaped by major disruptions in technology, trade and politics, the events of 2024 have the potential to produce long-term consequences for the global economy. Discussions at QEF will revolve around the topics like Geopolitics, Globalization, & Trade; the Energy Transition; Technology Innovation; Business & Investment Outlook and Sports & Entertainment.

Current speakers include H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President, Oman Investment Authority; Sheikha Hanadi N. Al-Thani, Chairperson, INJAZ Al Arab; Gerry Cardinale, Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners; Jim Coulter, Founding Partner, Executive Chairman & Director, TPG Inc.; Brandon Gardner, Partner, Co-Founder & President, Raine; Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Clearlake Capital Group, Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield; Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer, Citadel; Jin Liqun, President & Chair of the Board of Directors, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Jenny Johnson, President & CEO, Franklin Templeton; Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo; Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure, Keppel Limited; General David H. Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), Partner, Chairman of the Global Institute, KKR.; Joey Wat, CEO, Yum China; Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chairman & President of Global Client Services & Partner, BDT & MSD, Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Hillhouse Investments, Todd L. Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Eldridge Industries, Yimei Li, CEO, ChinaAMC with more to follow.

“Bloomberg is excited to be powering the fourth iteration of QEF, which has quickly become a highlight of the global investment calendar,” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “With an exciting agenda developed by Bloomberg’s world class editorial team, we look forward to hosting important discussions with global leaders in business and government.”

H.E. Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Qatar Economic Forum said: “Through the Qatar Economic Forum, we have established a dynamic center for global business leaders to convene, connect, and catalyze partnerships. The forum has become the nexus where visionary leaders converge to shape the future”.

He added, “We are enthusiastic about the collaborative spirit that defines this platform, where ideas flourish, and alliances are forged, propelling us towards a future of shared success and prosperity”.

The current geopolitical landscape casts a shadow over the global economy, with conflicts in Ukraine, genocidal raids in Gaza, and China’s looming threat over Taiwan sending shock waves. As nearly half of the world’s population prepares to elect their leaders, economic uncertainties abound. While China grapples with maintaining economic growth and Europe teeters on the brink of recession, the resurgence of the Trump campaign adds another layer of volatility to the global ecosystem.

Amidst these headline-grabbing crises, a significant shift in the global economic order is underway. In a world reminiscent of 19th-century resource battles, there’s a growing emphasis on assertive economic statecraft and a quest for resilient and geopolitically neutral trade partnerships. This shift is elevating the economic nexus between the Gulf, India, and Southeast Asia to newfound prominence, poised to drive global growth and optimism into the next decade.

In the Gulf region, countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are seizing this opportunity. Flush with oil and gas revenue from the energy crisis, the region’s sovereign wealth funds are vying to fill the $3 trillion liquidity gap left by Wall Street’s retreat. With global supply lines being rerouted and the epicentre of growth shifting eastward, the Gulf states are accelerating reforms and embracing openness to engage with the world on their own terms.

Against this backdrop, the fourth Qatar Economic Forum emerges as a beacon, spotlighting the burgeoning south-to-south economy and the fresh growth opportunities it offers to the global business community. By amplifying established viewpoints and emerging voices from diverse corners of the globe, the Forum aims to uncover the latest economic trends shaping a new global growth narrative.

