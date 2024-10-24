Rajasthan inks Rs 3 tr energy pact with UAE

An official said that this investment will be made for setting up 60 GW capacity solar, wind and hybrid projects in the western districts of the state….reports Asian Lite News

The Rajasthan govt has signed an MoU for the investment of Rs 3 lakh crore in renewable energy with UAE which was signed at the Chief Minister’s residence in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and UAE Investment Minister Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi.

An official said that this investment will be made for setting up 60 GW capacity solar, wind and hybrid projects in the western districts of the state.

UAE Investment Minister Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi and Principal Secretary of Industry Department Ajitabh Sharma signed this MoU.

“This MoU was done with the aim of meeting the energy needs of the state through the establishment of a long-term power project using the latest technology related to renewable energy,” an official said.

He added that under this initiative, the UAE will also appoint a qualified and competent developer who will coordinate at the level of governance and administration in the state and will speed up the project’s implementation.

“Earlier, investments were being made by private multinational companies under the summit. But now, going a step further, the ‘Government of United Arab Emirates’ has signed this important MoU for investment in the state with government funds,” he said.

The official added that this MoU, an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore will come in the field of renewable energy in the state, said officials.

The Chief Minister said that the Central and state governments are continuously working to promote renewable energy.

“The Central government has set an ambitious target of producing 500 GW of solar energy in the country. To achieve this target, Rajasthan will have to install solar plants of 250 GW. This partnership with UAE will prove to be an important step in achieving this goal. This project will bring the desired change in energy production and Rajasthan will also emerge as a model of sustainable energy innovations,” he said.

He added that today Rajasthan ranks first in renewable energy production in India.

“We have taken many important steps to strengthen the power system by preparing an action plan to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the next 10 years. Sharma said that the state government has signed MoUs worth Rs 2 .24 thousand crore with public sector undertakings. In a tenure of about 10 months, MoUs have been signed to set up plants of 32000 MW,” the Chief Minister said.

UAE Investment Minister Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi said that meeting energy requirements from renewable resources is the biggest need of the hour.

“The climate and geographical conditions of Rajasthan are very suitable for technological innovations in the energy sector. Certainly, these innovations will change the picture of the energy sector in future,” he added.

The Chief Minister also invited Suwaidi to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit-2024 to be held in Jaipur from 9 to 11 December.

Earlier this month, Germany had expressed happiness after being invited to make investments in the state. An investor from Rajasthan based in Munich, Sanjeev Sharma said that Rajasthan is known as a tourism-friendly state however with the Rising Rajasthan Summit, the state will also be known as an investment-friendly state.

He further said that he will be visiting Rajasthan in January next year to sign an MoU with the state government in which his company will skill 5000 residents of Rajasthan with a promise of a job in Munich.

“We are glad that the state government has reached out to us eyeing investments in Rajasthan,” said Sharma.

The Chief Minister met with prominent members of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany recently during their Europe trip. The visit was aimed at promoting the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit and strengthening ties between the Indian diaspora and Germany across various sectors, including renewable energy, manufacturing, technology, and tourism.

During the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in Germany, the Chief Minister highlighted Rajasthan’s potential in green energy, advanced manufacturing, and fostering a robust startup ecosystem. He urged German business leaders to consider Rajasthan as a prime investment destination, with its thriving infrastructure and business-friendly policies.

The event saw an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora. The Chief Minister-led delegation was warmly welcomed by Sunil Singh, OFBJP Convener for Munich, and Anshika Singh, a local politician and member of the CSU party. Sanjeev Sharma, founder of Hasuvalley.com, was also part of the welcoming delegation.

A key discussion during the event was held with Anshika Singh and Sanjeev Sharma, focusing on bridging the skilled labour gap and promoting business exchange between India and Germany. Anshika Singh, who holds a prominent role in Munich’s political landscape, contributed her insights on fostering stronger connections between the two nations.

Sanjeev Sharma shared his vision for enhancing business growth, particularly in the tech and startup sectors, and emphasised attracting skilled professionals to Germany. The conversation also delved into the tourism potential of Rajasthan, with strategies to promote the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of showcasing Rajasthan’s arts, crafts, jewellery design, and culinary traditions on the global stage, while also exploring the role of AI in driving industrial growth. The Chief Minister extended a formal invitation to the Rising Rajasthan summit, scheduled for next month in Jaipur, focusing on Rajasthan’s growth potential and innovation-driven future.

ALSO READ: BRICS Adopts Kazan Declaration

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]