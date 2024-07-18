Russia-Ukraine exchange 190 prisoners after UAE mediation

The Ministry emphasized that the success of the new mediation, the sixth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 190 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,558.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process. These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries.

The Ministry emphasized that the success of the new mediation, the sixth since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation, as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.

Notably, since the beginning of this year, the UAE’s mediation efforts have succeeded in completing five exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian official said that Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be not just a direct threat to Russia but a delayed declaration of war, local media reported on Wednesday.

Russia does not pose a threat to NATO, has no plans to attack NATO member countries, and certainly does not aim to harm their residents, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, was quoted as saying.

Any attempts to advance hostile interests in Ukraine or other countries close to Russia will continue to be met with appropriate resistance, he said.

“The more such attempts there are, the tougher our responses will be. Whether the entire planet will be torn to shreds as a result depends solely on the prudence of the other side,” he added.

