G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon 

A joint statement issued by leaders of the Group of 20 economies, including India, at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janerio, Brazil has urged for “comprehensive” ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon while welcoming all initiatives that support a “just, and durable peace” in Ukraine-Russia war.

The G20 Rio De Janerio Leaders’ Declaration’ on Monday comes as Russia’s attack on Ukraine marks 1000 days or about three years, and ahead of US President Donald Trump’s second term in office beginning next January.

President Joe Biden has permitted Ukraine to use US-made long-range missiles known as ATACMS to strike targets inside Russia for the first time, prompted by the recent deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in the Kursk border region.

Trump has on the other hand threatened to cut off US military aid to Kyiv if Ukraine did not agree to negotiations with Russia. The incoming president has also vowed to end the war as soon as possible.

The US and its allies including the UK, France and Germany in the G20 Summit declaration said, “specifically concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling our discussions in New Delhi, we highlight the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth.”

“We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace, upholding all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations,” the final statement of the G20 leaders said. The statement, however, did not criticise Russia’s aggression.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last year included the phrase “Today’s era must not be of war.”

The New Delhi Declaration stated, “In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

On Sunday Russia launched its largest aerial attack on Ukraine in months, hitting energy infrastructure across the country, killing at least five people and causing widespread damage, CNN and other news outlets reported.

The leaders’ of the G20 summit backed a permanent ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of all hostages, as well as a Lebanon ceasefire “that enables citizens to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line.”

“While expressing our deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon, we emphasize the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale,” the G20 declaration read.

“We highlight the human suffering and negative impacts of the war. Affirming the Palestinian right to self-determination, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two State solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions. We are united in support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza in line with UN Security Council Resolution n. 2735 and in Lebanon that enables citizens to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line,” it said.

The Israel-Gaza conflict escalated after the October 7, 2023 attacks by the Hamas terror group of October 7, 2023. Soon Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

The G20 Leaders’ Declaration further said “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity,” it read.

Meanwhile, As per a report in Al Jazeera today citing Israel’s Ynet News, a barrage of rockets damaged several homes and vehicles in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, but did not cause any injuries. The report came as Hezbollah announced launching a salvo of rockets at Kiryat Shmona shortly after midnight local time.

As per Al Jazeera, Israeli forces attacked central Beirut again, carrying out an air raid on a densely populated area and killing at least five people and wounding 31 others.

Meanwhile, In Israel, Hezbollah rockets killed a woman in a northern settlement, while shrapnel from an intercepted missile wounded six people in Tel Aviv. Hezbollah said in a statement that it had launched an “air attack with a squadron of qualitative attack drones on sensitive military points” in Tel Aviv.

The attacks come as Hezbollah mulls over a US-backed ceasefire in Lebanon, with US envoy Amos Hochstein set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday for talks, despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu saying Israel will continue to attack Hezbollah even if a deal is reached. (ANI)

