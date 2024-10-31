Saudi hosts summit on two-state solution

Prince Faisal argued that mere condemnations and limited measures are no longer sufficient to address the escalating crisis….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural meeting of a new global alliance focused on establishing a Palestinian state, where Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to Palestinian sovereignty.

In his opening remarks in Riyadh, Prince Faisal underscored Saudi Arabia’s stance on Palestinian independence, emphasising the need for Palestinians to determine their own future and bring an end to the occupation, Arab News reported.

He highlighted the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon, calling for the international community to take a decisive stand to halt what he described as Israeli crimes and violations. Prince Faisal argued that mere condemnations and limited measures are no longer sufficient to address the escalating crisis.

He urged the global community to unite in pursuing a two-state solution that would restore security, stability, and peace to the region, stressing the need for concrete actions with a clear timeline to realize this objective.

Furthermore, Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the establishment of accountability mechanisms. He also emphasized the importance of ending what he referred to as a pattern of impunity and double standards regarding Israel and facilitating the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), also attended the meeting, emphasizing the urgency of humanitarian access, especially following Israel’s ban on UNRWA operations.

Lazzarini condemned the recent vote by the Knesset to curtail UNRWA’s operations, labelling it as a dangerous precedent and a direct challenge to international bodies like the General Assembly and the International Court of Justice.

According to Lazzarini, the Israeli government’s aim to dismantle UNRWA and replace it with settlements in East Jerusalem signifies a unilateral shift away from long-held parameters for resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict peacefully, Arab News reported.

Lazzarini further highlighted the difficult reality Palestinians endure, pointing to systematic denials of rights, segregation, and repeated cycles of violence. He described the last year as devastating for Gaza, with a reported death toll of 43,000 people, mostly women and children, and widespread displacement.

He portrayed the dire living conditions for the two million people in Gaza, who have been trapped in a cycle of poverty and violence, and noted that over 100,000 residents in Northern Gaza live in a near-constant state of siege, facing airstrikes and starvation.

The occupied West Bank also remains on edge, with daily instances of violence from settlers and military operations. The repeated destruction of infrastructure has further crippled the Palestinian economy, increasing despair among the people.

In stressing the importance of UNRWA’s work, Lazzarini remarked that for 75 years, the agency has served as a critical support system for Palestinian refugees, providing them with education, healthcare, and other essential services. UNRWA has educated generations of students, many of whom have achieved success regionally and internationally.

Lazzarini noted that over 600,000 children in Gaza are currently out of school, warning that failing to secure a safe learning environment could risk the loss of an entire generation, thus perpetuating cycles of hatred and conflict.

He illustrated the rapid adaptability of UNRWA’s operations in emergencies, transforming schools into shelters and clinics into emergency centers amid a nearly collapsed healthcare system.

However, he lamented the human cost, mentioning the loss of 247 colleagues and nearly 200 UNRWA buildings damaged or destroyed in recent conflicts. Moreover, he reported that clearly marked UNRWA aid convoys have been targeted by armed groups.

Lazzarini concluded his address with a call for unified action. First, he urged alliance members to utilize diplomatic, political, and legal means to counteract Israel’s attempts to dismantle UNRWA.

Second, he requested political and financial backing to secure UNRWA’s mission during and after the crisis. Finally, he encouraged members to use the Global Alliance as a vehicle for establishing a two-state solution, which he believes is essential for resolving the Palestinian refugee crisis.

He posed a critical question: if a UN agency with a General Assembly mandate can be dismantled by a single member state defying international norms, then what will be left of the multilateral system built after World War II?, Arab News reported.

