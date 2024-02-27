Saudi Warns of ‘Consequences’ if Israel Attacks Rafah

Prince Faisal criticised the perceived double standards of some nations towards the crisis in Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabi’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan issued a stark warning at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council, cautioning against the “catastrophic consequences” of any Israeli attack on Rafah, south of Gaza. He emphasised Rafah as a crucial refuge for civilians displaced by the Israeli army.

Prince Faisal criticised the perceived double standards of some nations towards the crisis in Gaza and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire. He urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility in halting the conflict, protecting innocent civilians, and facilitating a credible peace process.

Highlighting the staggering toll of nearly 30,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since the conflict began, Prince Faisal underscored the absurdity of pursuing institutional dialogue while ignoring the dire situation in Palestine. He questioned the legitimacy of discussions on rights amid Gaza’s devastation and the suffering of its people.

Expressing dismay over the Security Council’s failure to produce tangible outcomes despite the ongoing crisis, Prince Faisal called for immediate action to address the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. He emphasised the urgent need for security, access to basic services, and humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population.

“He reiterated the Kingdom’s demand to implement Security Council Resolution No. (2720) and activate the humanitarian mechanism accordingly, and lift restrictions on the entry of relief trucks and humanitarian aid, to alleviate unjustified human suffering. He renewed the Kingdom’s call for an immediate ceasefire, paving the way for a serious, just, and comprehensive peace process,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s delegation included the Head of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila.

