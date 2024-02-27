US forces destroy unmanned surface vessels in Yemen

It said that these actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels….reports Asian Lite News

Amid the tensions in the Red Sea, US Central Command said that it has destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defence. It said that these actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.

The US Central Command said that the USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards and the UAV was over the Red Sea and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region.

In a post on X, US Central Command stated, “On Feb. 26, between the hours of 4:45 p.m. and 11:45a p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in self-defense.”

“The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea. CENTCOM forces identified the USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, as well as the UAV over the Red Sea, and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels,” it added.

Last week, the US Central Command forces located and destroyed a surface-to-air missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at approximately 5 pm on February 19, the US Central Command said. It said that one additional anti-ship ballistic missile was launched at 6:40 pm. However, it did not affect any commercial or coalition ships.

In a statement shared on X, US Central Command stated, “Feb. 19 and early morning Feb 20 Red Sea Update. Two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned grain carrier in the Gulf of Aden. Minor damage and no injuries were reported. The ship continued toward its scheduled destination to deliver grain to Aden, Yemen.”

“A surface to air missile launcher was located and destroyed by U.S. CENTCOM forces in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at approximately 5 p.m. One additional anti-ship ballistic missile was launched at 6:40 p.m. but did not impact any commercial or coalition ships,” it added.

According to US Central Command, a one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the M/V Navis Fortuna, a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned, bulk carrier, causing minor damage and no injuries. The ship continued its voyage towards Italy.

The US Central Command said that its forces destroyed an OWA UAV in Western Yemen, prepared to launch at ships in the Red Sea. Furthermore, US and coalition aircraft and warships shot down 10 OWA UAVs in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. In addition, USS Laboon (DDG 58) identified one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) headed in its direction and shot it down.

In the statement posted on X, US Central Command stated, “The ship continued its voyage toward Italy. At 8:15 p.m., U.S. CENTCOM forces destroyed a OWA UAV in Western Yemen prepared to launch at ships in the Red Sea. Between 8 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, U.S. and coalition aircraft and warships shot down 10 OWA UAVs in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.” (ANI)

