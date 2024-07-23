SCO Members Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drill

The latest exercise has established a new model for joint live drills by relevant agencies and enhanced the joint operational capabilities of the SCO member states’ authorities….reports Asian Lite News

Authorities from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states have conducted the “Interaction-2024” joint counter-terrorism exercise in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

The exercise marks the first time the relevant agencies from all SCO member states have participated in a joint counter-terrorism live drill, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to significant terrorist threats, the exercise included specialised operations such as “the eradication of terrorist groups.”

Representatives from SCO member states, the SCO Secretariat, and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure observed the exercise.

The SCO member states have a long history of effective cooperation in counter-terrorism. The latest exercise has established a new model for joint live drills by relevant agencies and enhanced the joint operational capabilities of the SCO member states’ authorities.

ALSO READ: BUDGET 2024: What Becomes Cheaper And What’s Costlier?

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]