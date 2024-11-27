Sheikh Khaled receives Bahrain’s prestigious order 

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for the honour…reports Asian Lite News

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between the UAE and Bahrain.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa highlighted the enduring bonds that unite the UAE and Bahrain, their leadership and their people, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing these ties across various fields, rooted in the deep and historic connections between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for the honour, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to bolstering partnerships between the two countries.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also commended the progress in cooperation thataligns with the aspirations and mutual interests of both nations.

He praised His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s unwavering dedication to strengthening relations between the UAE and Bahrain and expanding collaboration and partnership in key sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed extended his wishes for Bahrain’s continued progress, prosperity, and welfare.

ALSO READ: Why Israel Agreed to Ceasefire

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]