Sheikh Tahnoun laid to rest

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the funeral prayer over the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Also performing the prayer were His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family, the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed’s siblings, his children, and crowds of worshipers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Sheikhs carried the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed to his final resting place in Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

President receives condolences

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received condolences on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

Condolences were also offered to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; alongside a number of Sheikhs, minister, senior officials and citizens.

Accompanying the President to accept condolences were the siblings and children of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The mourners prayed for peace and mercy to the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and asked for his family, relatives, and all members of the Al Nahyan family to be granted patience and solace in this time of grief.

Those present recalled with appreciation and pride the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed’s many accomplishments during a life dedicated to the loyal service of his country, including his valuable contributions to the nation’s development as a close companion of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

Condolences from foreign leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a cable of condolence from Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The Egyptian President expressed his sincere condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE, praying to God Almighty to bestow his mercy on the deceased, and to protect the UAE’s leadership and citizens, ensuring their continued security, stability, and prosperity.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a condolence cable from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of himself, the people, and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty the King of Jordan extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying for mercy to the deceased, asking for strength, patience, and solace to the leadership and the people of the UAE.

