Sisi warns against military operation in Rafah

President Sisi underscored the vital need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions…reports Asian Lite News

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi reiterated on Wednesday, the crucial importance of ending the ongoing war in Gaza, warning against any military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

During a phone call with Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President Sisi said that any military operation in Rafah will have catastrophic consequences on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and on regional peace and security.

According to spokesman for Presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, the call focused on the situation in Gaza, and Egypt’s efforts to restore regional stability by reaching a ceasefire in the region and providing access for humanitarian aid.

President Sisi also underscored the vital need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions.

Sisi’s statement was after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have deployed its elite Nahal Brigade in the Rafah region of the Gaza Strip.

This a clear message that the Rafah ground invasion is imminent even as the US and other Western allies of Israel are objecting to it.

Israel defence ministry sources told IANS that the Yuftah armoured brigade and Carmeli infantry brigade of the IDF, which were in Northern Gaza, have been deployed to Central Gaza to move the Nahal brigade into the Rafah region.

It may be recalled that the Nahal brigade was involved in the ground invasion of the Central Gaza Strip and also in the Khan Younis area –the stronghold of Hamas.

Sources told IANS that once the Israeli government takes a political decision regarding Rafah operations the Nahal brigade will lead the ground offensive.

The IDF has said that there are six remaining battalions of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including four in Rafah. It has also informed the Israel war cabinet that it has conducted all necessary preparations to take Rafah and can launch an operation the moment it gets government approval.

Meanwhile, top Israeli officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, have reached Egypt and met the country’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Chief of Staff Osama Askar.

ALSO READ: UAE, Oman ink deals worth Dh129b

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]