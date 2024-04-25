UAE, Bahrain call for calm in Middle East

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed key regional and international developments and exchanged views on them…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain have called for calm in the Middle East in efforts to avoid military escalation while prioritising diplomatic solutions and resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed key regional and international developments and exchanged views on them.

Both leaders also discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen ties in a way that achieves common interests.

In this regard, His Highness the President and His Majesty the King of Bahrain expressed their hope that the upcoming 33rd Arab Summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on 16th May and headed by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, would produce constructive outcomes and decisions to strengthen Arab solidarity and unity.

The two sides also noted their hope that the summit would further develop the Arab world’s capabilities and political and economic potential, protect its national security, and meet its aspirations for progress and sustainable development.

On Middle East developments, the two sides also called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities towards implementing an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to preserve civilian lives and provide them with vital humanitarian relief aid without obstruction.

They stressed the need for effective international action to pursue a genuine political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive regional peace that enables the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and establish an independent state based on the two-state solution.

His Highness the President and His Majesty the King of Bahrain also stressed the importance of continuing consultation and coordination according to a unified strategic vision that seeks to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples, strengthen the ties of Gulf and Arab brotherhood, and foster international cooperation in spreading peace and the values of coexistence and human fraternity.

During his fraternal visit to the UAE, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed his pride in the close and distinguished historical ties that unite the leadership and peoples of the two countries. His Majesty wished the leadership, government, and people of the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

UAE welcomes independent review on UNRWA

The UAE has welcomed the report of the independent review panel on the performance of the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which affirmed its crucial role in supporting relief and development efforts for the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s unwavering position to support the agency and its endeavours, and stressed the country’s commitment to support humanitarian aid operations carried out by the United Nations in the Gaza Strip and other areas in need.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of the international community providing support to the agency’s efforts and maintaining its ability to provide sustainable services and assistance to the Palestinian refugees in light of the critical conditions due to the ongoing Israeli violations.

Moreover, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to closely collaborate with the United Nations and international partners to intensify efforts aimed at mitigating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

