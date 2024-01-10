Smriti Irani Visits Medinah, Interacts With Indian Umrah Pilgrims

The delegation visited the perimeter of the Prophet’s Mosque (Al Masjid Al Nabwi) in the Markazia area of Madinah. It was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and a visit to the Quba Mosque…reports Asian Lite News

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs on a historic visit to Madinah.

The delegation interacted with Indian volunteers who provided dedicated and selfless service to Indian Haj pilgrims, including during Haj 2023. They also interacted with Umrah pilgrims from India.

The delegation visited the perimeter of the Prophet’s Mosque (Al Masjid Al Nabwi) in the Markazia area of Madinah. It was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and a visit to the Quba Mosque.

In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “Quba Mosque is the first Mosque of Islam while Uhud Mountain is the final resting place of a number early Islamic martyrs.”

In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “The visit shall help provide a first hand insight into the arrangements required to be made for ensuring a comfortable Haj 2024 for the Indian pilgrims. The Government of India is deeply committed to assist in providing facilities and services to Indian Muslims who undertake the Haj pilgrimage, thereby providing them with a comfortable and fulfilling experience.”

“India and KSA share warm and cordial ties and Government of India deeply appreciates the special gesture of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, KSA in facilitating this visit of the Indian delegation to Madinah. It would go a long way in providing better services to the Haj pilgrims,” it added.

Earlier on January 7, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani accompanied by Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah.

In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators.”

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia’s side appreciated the digital initiatives of the Indian government in facilitating and promoting ease and convenience for the Indian Haj pilgrims by providing last-mile information to the pilgrims.

In the press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “During the meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, the digital initiatives of the Government of India in facilitating and promoting ease and convenience for the Indian Haj pilgrims by providing last mile information to the pilgrims were greatly appreciated by the KSA side and KSA offered to extend all possible help in this regard.”

“The initiative of the Government of India towards encouraging participation under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category was discussed, deeply appreciated and lauded,” it added.

After signing the bilateral Haj Agreement, Smriti Irani and Muraleedharan visited the Haj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, to oversee the arrangements for Haj pilgrims and explore ways to facilitate better logistics and monitoring mechanisms for the convenience of the Indian Haj pilgrims.

In a post shared on X, Smriti Irani’s Office stated, “Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 sealed! Minister @SmritiIrani and H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah of KSA finalize a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for #Haj2024. 1,40,020 seats reserved via the Haj Committee of India will greatly benefit first-time pilgrims.”

Muraleedharan expressed confidence that Indian pilgrims will get excellent services in this year’s Hajj.

In a post shared on X, Muraleedharan stated, “Glad to have joined Hon’ble Minister @smritiirani

ji on this occasion in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Confident that Indian pilgrims will get excellent services in this year Hajj as well.” (ANI)

