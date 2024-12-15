Arab Ministers Declare Solidarity with Syrians: Call for Unity, Stability, and Aid…reports Asian Lite News

The Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria has reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people and pledged comprehensive support during this pivotal period. Meeting in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on Saturday, the Committee issued a declaration underscoring its commitment to a peaceful, inclusive political transition for Syria and emphasizing the importance of national unity and humanitarian assistance.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers from key Arab states, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League. Together, they deliberated on the ongoing challenges facing Syria, which has been gripped by more than a decade of conflict and instability.

In its statement, the Committee affirmed its dedication to standing with the Syrian people and providing the necessary aid to support their aspirations for a free, secure, and stable Syria. The ministers called for an end to military operations and emphasized the need to respect the rights of all Syrians, regardless of race, sect, or religion.

The Committee expressed its unequivocal support for a United Nations-led political process, urging the international community to strengthen the role of the UN envoy to Syria and establish a mission to assist in overseeing the transitional process.

“The future of Syria lies in the hands of its people,” the statement emphasized. “It is imperative to create a framework for an inclusive national dialogue, where all components of Syrian society—including women, youth, and civil society—can participate in shaping the country’s destiny.”

Key Resolutions

The Committee outlined several critical measures to address Syria’s ongoing crisis:

Political Transition: The statement highlighted the necessity of a peaceful political transition, aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This includes forming an inclusive transitional governing body and holding free and fair elections under UN supervision.

Humanitarian Assistance: The ministers called for enhanced efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, ensuring their basic needs are met during this challenging time.

National Reconciliation: Stressing the importance of unity, the Committee advocated for national reconciliation and transitional justice to heal the wounds of war and foster stability.

Return of Refugees: Preparing the conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees was identified as a priority, with a call for cooperation with international organizations to facilitate their reintegration.

Combating Terrorism: Recognizing the regional and global threat of terrorism, the ministers pledged to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts to ensure Syria’s security and stability.

Preservation of Syrian State Institutions: To prevent further chaos, the Committee stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening state institutions capable of serving the Syrian people.

The Committee strongly condemned Israel’s incursions into Syrian territories, particularly in the buffer zone and the Golan Heights. Labeling these actions as violations of international law, the ministers called for an immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces and demanded that the Security Council take decisive measures to halt such aggression.

“The Golan Heights is occupied Arab Syrian land, and its occupation must end,” the statement declared. The Committee also criticized Israeli airstrikes on Syrian facilities, emphasizing their detrimental impact on the nation’s sovereignty and stability.

Looking forward, the ministers envisioned a united Syria as a cornerstone of regional stability. They underscored the need for an inclusive Syrian political system based on equality, justice, and respect for diversity.

“This delicate stage demands solidarity among all Syrians—across political, social, and ethnic lines—to build a nation that reflects their aspirations,” the statement read. “Syria must emerge as a unified, independent, and secure Arab state, free from terrorism, extremism, and foreign intervention.”

The Committee stressed the importance of engaging with international partners to align efforts in support of Syria’s recovery and reconstruction. A meeting of the Arab League Council was proposed to present the Committee’s findings and strengthen collective action.

“The security and stability of Syria are integral to the region’s overall well-being,” the statement concluded. “We are committed to supporting the Syrian people in their journey toward peace, justice, and prosperity.”

The meeting in Aqaba reflects renewed Arab efforts to address Syria’s protracted crisis through dialogue and collaboration. By emphasizing solidarity and outlining a comprehensive roadmap for Syria’s political and humanitarian future, the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee has sent a strong message of hope and determination.

The next steps, including implementing these resolutions and ensuring sustained international support, will be crucial in helping Syria transition from conflict to stability. For millions of Syrians, this declaration marks a beacon of hope amid years of suffering and uncertainty.

