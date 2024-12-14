Residents of Darsait celebrates 54th Oman’s National Day with friendship and brotherhood

Oman’s 54th National Day was celebrated in a unique way, by the Dawoodi Bohra community members, with a carnival for the community members and the Omani nationals from the neighborhood of Darsait, in Muscat, on a Friday evening.

Around 1000 members including children with their mothers, grand parents and elders, enjoyed the pleasant evening at the open Darsait football ground.

This was a time for many to display their untapped skills of culinary – mouth watering snacks ranging from – Shawarma, the crispy and juicy sweet Jalebis, traditional Seer Korma, Chana chats, juice and the famous Karak Chai.

Variety of food stalls, Displayed on the four corner of the open ground. Children’s thronged to these goodies counter with the free coupons provided by the community leaders, was a treat to watch, the youngsters collecting their food standing in qué like disciplined school kids.

The carnival offered a delightful array of Dawoodi Bohra delicacies, served to all guests along with anassortment of sweet and savory treats. The games on offer created an atmosphere of excitement andthe winners took home several gifts as a reward.

One of the carnival’s highlights was the highly anticipated raffle draw which included 20 plus gifts and hcreated a buzz of excitement among the crowd. The carnival also featured henna and face painting stalls, which attracted many visitors, as well as stallswhere local Omani women showcased their handicraft and their culinary skills and more. Each and every individual left the carnival in high spirits urging the Dawoodi Bohra community to regularly organize such events in the future.

Prominent Omani nationals including Wali of Darsait area Shaikh Hashil Bin Khalfan Al Hasani, who enjoyed the savoury, appreciated the efforts taken by the community members and commended their efforts to bring the neighbourhood residents under one platform.

He said, Oman is a peaceful country and Omanis are known for their hospitality and welcoming nature to each and everyone to this glorious nation.

Shaikh Khuzaima Yamani, respectedly known as Janab, a prominent personality from the community, says, “we believe in peace and prosperity, we adopt ourselves and gel with the nation and it’s people like our own family.”

Majlis Al Shura council member Hussain Al Lawati, also took time on a weekend and interacted with the community members and encourated with his kind words to the volunteers and wished the organisers, “The Very Best”.

