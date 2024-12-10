UK to Play Greater Role in The Middle East Stability

Britain is advancing its commitment to a two-state solution in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Sir Michael Barber has been reappointed as the UK’s Envoy for Palestinian Authority Governance to assist in governance reforms and service improvements…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged a strengthened UK presence in the Middle East, emphasising the region’s critical role in global and domestic security. During his Gulf tour, Sir Keir unveiled plans to deepen defence partnerships, provide humanitarian aid, and support conflict resolution efforts.

The prime minister said the UK will provide an additional £11 million in humanitarian support for Syria, aiding over 370,000 displaced individuals through UN and NGO programs. A landmark agreement with Saudi Arabia will strengthen the UK-Saudi defence partnership, focusing on combat air systems and industrial collaboration. This builds on the Royal Saudi Air Force’s long-standing use of UK-manufactured Typhoon combat aircraft.

The UK will also bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) with training and equipment to secure southern Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

“From cutting the cost of living to supporting resilient supply chains, what happens in the Middle East directly impacts British people,” said the prime minister. “To deliver my Plan for Change, we need a strong foundation of security, both at home and abroad. That’s why the UK is stepping up its role to support stability in this vitally important region.”

The UK is advancing its commitment to a two-state solution in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Sir Michael Barber has been reappointed as the UK’s Envoy for Palestinian Authority Governance to assist in governance reforms and service improvements.

The Prime Minister linked Middle East stability to UK economic resilience, citing British Chamber of Commerce data showing that 50% of UK businesses have been affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict. Rising shipping costs, with container rates surging from $1,000 in October 2023 to nearly $4,000 today, highlight the critical need for stable trade routes.

In a related development, the UK has joined the US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), aimed at fostering shared security and economic growth across the Middle East.

The UK’s reinforced role in the Middle East aligns with the government’s mission to protect global stability while creating growth opportunities at home. By tackling regional threats and supporting diplomatic solutions, the UK aims to secure a safer, more prosperous future for both the Middle East and the world.

