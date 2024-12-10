Starmer in Arabia

Prime Minister Keir Starmer attending a ceremonial parade with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman at the Royal Court. Picture by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street.

Pic 2  Starmer with Kim McGuinness Mayor of the North East at a business event hosted by the Investment Minister Al-Falih at the Al-Turaif Visitor Centre. Picture by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street.

PIC 7 Riyadh Region Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz bid farewell to Starmer at King Khalid International Airport.

