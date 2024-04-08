Sunak reiterates call for ‘humanitarian pause’

The FCDO said the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, supported by partner governments and the United Nations, is expected to be operational in early May…reports Asian Lite News

The government on Sunday marked six months since the Israel-Hamas conflict with a new package of military and civilian support to set up a maritime aid corridor to Gaza, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his call for a “humanitarian pause” for the sake of the innocent children of the region.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced the deployment of a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean and committed up to 9.7 million pounds for aid deliveries; logistical expertise and equipment support to the corridor, such as forklift trucks and storage units; and expertise, to maximise the levels of aid reaching those people who desperately need it.

“Today marks six months since the terrorist outrage of 7th October – the most appalling attack in Israel’s history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War. Six months later, Israeli wounds are still unhealed. Families still mourn and hostages are still held by Hamas,” said Sunak in a statement from Downing Street.

“And after six months of war in Gaza, the toll on civilians continues to grow – hunger, desperation, loss of life on an awful scale…The children of Gaza need a humanitarian pause immediately, leading to a long-term sustainable ceasefire. That is the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in, and to stop the fighting and loss of life,” he said.

The FCDO said the establishment of an international humanitarian maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, supported by partner governments and the United Nations, is expected to be operational in early May. Writing in ‘The Sunday Times’, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Britain’s support for Israel is “not unconditional”.

It follows three British aid workers among seven killed while delivering crucial supplies on behalf of the World Central Kitchen organisation, described by Israel as a “grave accident” before it sacked two senior military officials.

The UK Hydrographic Office has also shared an analysis of the Gazan shore with US planners to help establish the temporary aid pier.

In the meantime, the UK government said it is doing “everything possible” to get more aid into Gaza by land, air and sea. In recent weeks, the Royal Air Force (RAF) is said to have conducted five airdrops along the coastline of Gaza, delivering over 40 tonnes of food supplies, including water, flour and baby formula.

