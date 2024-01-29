‘Systematic campaign’ against UNRWA: Arab League

Aboul Gheit added that it is surprising that some western nations have decided to suspend their funding to UNRWA in this critical period …reports Asian Lite News

Arab League warned of the perilous consequences of the incitement campaign unleashed against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), along with the decisions taken by some countries to suspend their financial contributions to UNRWA over the claim of the Israeli occupation that some of its staff were allegedly involved in October attacks.

The systematic incitement led by the Israeli occupation primarily intends to eliminate UNRWA’s role almost entirely after its facilities and personnel have been targeted in the attacks within the framework of the relentless aggression on the Gaza Strip, said Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit added that it is surprising that some western nations have decided to suspend their funding to UNRWA in this critical period based on unleashed accusations that target a limited number of individuals. He noted that, if such accusations are presumably valid, they do not reflect the nature of UNRWA that includes nearly 300,000 personnel, most of them are Palestinians.

Secretary-General of Arab League pointed out that such a campaign is not new, given the fact that the intention to liquidate UNRWA’s operation that serves millions of Palestinians in its five areas of operation, recurred differently over the past years whose purpose is debunked, which is to push the international community towards abandoning their responsibility in aiding the Palestinian refugees and shouldering the entire responsibility on the countries that are in sympathy with the Palestinian cause, primarily the Arab states.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949, while the responsibility for the livelihood of Palestinian refugees falls on the international community and donor countries, pending a just solution for their cause, Aboul Gheit noted, adding that evading from this responsibility amid the bloody war implies forsaking them to face hunger and displacement and carry out the Israeli scheme to entirely liquidate their cause.

ALSO READ: Arab Health spotlights UAE at helm of health innovation

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]