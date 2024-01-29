Al Jaber visits pharma manufacturer Global Pharma

The visit is in line with the ministry’s commitment to engage with partners in the sector and empower national industries to boost growth and competitiveness…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited Global Pharma, a pharmaceutical company wholly owned by Dubai Investments. The tour was part of a series of visits conducted by Dr. Al Jaber across the national industrial sector.

The visit is in line with the ministry’s commitment to engage with partners in the sector and empower national industries to boost growth and competitiveness, with a focus on vital industries including pharmaceuticals.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber and the accompanying delegation met with Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, and Chairman of Global Pharma. He was briefed on the key development plans for the company’s facilities, efforts to enhance the involvement of local talent in the sector, and its contribution to the healthcare sector through manufacturing products in line with the highest global standards.

The delegation was also briefed on Global Pharma’s efforts to forge partnerships with local, regional, and international entities, including the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development under the umbrella of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of local products.

Dr. Al Jaber said, “In line with the directives and support of the UAE’s leadership, the industrial sector has undergone significant developments in recent years, enhancing its contribution to diversifying and expanding the national economy, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for industrial investments.”

He added, “In line with the ministry’s efforts to support the sector’s growth and competitiveness, we regularly engage with national manufacturers to observe the growth and evolution of national industrial companies. Global Pharma is an outstanding Emirati model for excellence in the pharmaceutical industry, given the quality, reliability and competitiveness of its products which are exported to global markets.”

He noted, “The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology aims to support the growth of industrial companies, enabling them to leverage the UAE’s competitive advantages, attract industrial investments, enhance supply chain resilience and promote self-sufficiency. The ministry is pleased to see Global Pharma’s journey of growth and innovation, as well as its key role in meeting the needs of the local market.”

For his part, Khalid Bin Kalban said, “We were honoured to welcome Dr. Sultan Al Jaber to the Global Pharma facility, recognised as one of the country’s first pharmaceutical companies established over 25 years ago in the UAE. This visit reflects the Group’s sustained collaboration with the government, a partnership which has propelled the UAE pharmaceutical sector to new heights. As an active contributor to MoIAT’s Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, Global Pharma is actively engaged in exploring potential partnerships with the shared objective to enhance and contribute to the growth of a resilient pharmaceutical sector in the UAE.

He was also briefed on the company’s regional and global expansion plans, as Global Pharma is the UAE’s second-largest pharmaceutical company and the first to be established in Dubai. Its annual sales reached AED 450 million with a 100 percent growth rate over the past 5 years.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was accompanied by Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector, Tariq Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Advanced Technology Sector and Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT.

Participating in the tour from Global Pharma were Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries and Board Director at Global Pharma, Dr. Mariam Galadari, Board Advisor at Global Pharma, and Basem Al Barahmeh, General Manager at Global Pharma.

Global Pharma was founded in 1998, with its headquarters located in Dubai Investment Park, and houses a manufacturing facility spanning 27,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 300 million tablets, 150 million capsules, and more than 7 million litres of dry and liquid pharmaceuticals.

The company owns three manufacturing facilities equipped with the latest technologies, manufacturing pharmaceuticals for the Middle East and North Africa region. Global Pharma achieved a high rating in the Industrial Technology Transformation Index.

The company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products including cardiovascular, anti-ulcer, antidiabetic, and anti-inflammatory medications, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its products also include respiratory medications, antihistamines, anti-infective drugs, multivitamin dietary supplements and Emirati herbal medicine.

Global Pharma continues to expand its investment scope across the medical field by introducing new products to meet the needs of patients. In addition to its strong regional presence, the company’s manufacturing facilities hold compliance certifications for best manufacturing practices.

The company is also accredited by all health authorities in the Middle East, including the GCC, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), as well as the Mashreq, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

