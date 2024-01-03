Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying for Mossad

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway…reports Asian Lite News

Turkish authorities have detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported citing security sources on Tuesday.

It reported that the arrests led to an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor’s office’s Terrorism and Organised Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on espionage.

The suspects are alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad, Anadolu Agency reported.

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces resulted in the capture of the suspects, while search operations for the remaining 13 suspects are underway.

It did not provide information on the suspects or the foreigners who were allegedly targeted. The report came weeks after the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, said in an audio recording that his organisation is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it pressed ahead with its threat to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

As per an Al Jazeera report, following years of tension, Turkey and Israel moved towards normalising ties in 2022 as they resumed diplomatic ties. But that detente quickly deteriorated during the Israel-Hamas war, with Ankara becoming one of the strongest critics of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Israel initially withdrew its diplomats from Turkey over security concerns and later announced it was recalling its diplomats for political reasons, citing “increasingly harsh statements” from Turkish officials. Turkey also pulled its ambassador from Israel.

Earlier last month, hitting out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his “Hitler” remarks against him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Erdogan is the “last person” to preach morality to Israel.

He also accused Erdogan of “committing genocide” against Kurds and imprisoning journalists opposing his regime.

Netanyahu further said that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is the “most moral army” in the world and is fighting to eliminate “Hamas-ISIS” whose ‘crimes against humanity’ were “praised” by Erdogan. (ANI)

