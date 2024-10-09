UAE approves record Dh71.5b budget

The budget totals AED71.5 billion in revenues and AED71.5 billion in estimated expenditures, maintaining a balanced approach between income and spending….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the Union General Budget Plan for the fiscal year 2025.

The budget totals AED71.5 billion in revenues and AED71.5 billion in estimated expenditures, maintaining a balanced approach between income and spending.

This federal budget represents the largest in the UAE’s history, underscoring the robustness of the national economy and the sustainability of resources to support key developmental, economic, and social projects. The approval of the 2025 budget is part of the multi-year financial plan (2022-2026).

The 2025 budget is allocated across key sectors, including Social Development and Pensions, Government Affairs, Infrastructure and Economic Affairs, and Financial Investments, alongside other federal expenses.

AED27.859 billion, representing 39% of the total federal budget, has been dedicated to the Social Development and Pensions sector. Of this amount, AED10.914 billion (15.3%) is allocated to public and higher education programmes, AED5.745 billion (8%) to healthcare and community prevention services, AED3.744 billion (5.2%) to social affairs, AED5.709 billion (8%) to pensions, and AED 1.746 billion (2.5%) to public services.

The Government Affairs sector has been allocated AED25.570 billion, accounting for 35.7% of the total budget. The Infrastructure and Economic Affairs sector has been allocated AED2.581 billion, representing 3.6% of the total budget, while AED2.864 billion (4%) has been designated for the Financial Investments sector. Additionally, AED12.624 billion (17.7%) has been set aside for other federal expenditures.

Budget and SDGs

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, stated: “The 2025 federal budget showcases the UAE’s continued commitment to progress driven by a wise and forward-thinking approach, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The next year budget demonstrates the country’s keenness to harness all available resources to meet sustainable development goals while ensuring the well-being and prosperity of both our citizens and residents.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added, “The newly approved budget is yet another significant step toward achieving the UAE’s strategic objectives by optimising financial resources and diversifying government revenue sources. We are committed to continuously supporting vital sectors such as education, health, and social welfare. Henece, we strive to maintain a careful balance between expenditures and revenues.”

His Highness underscored that the budget is designed to support the UAE’s ongoing efforts to drive economic and social progress while ensuring long-term sustainable development.

He highlighted that the budget also seeks to promote the quality of life, and provide unmatched services to citizens and residents, as well as helping forge a brighter future for generations to come.For his part, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised that the 2025 general budget adheres to the Federal Decree-Law No. 26 of 2019 on public finance and applies the highest international standards to realise the country’s ambitious vision for sustainable development.

The minister further noted that the budget demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting vital sectors with strategic priorities while enhancing the efficiency of government spending to achieve comprehensive development goals and stay aligned with global economic shifts.

