UAE Braces For Severe Weather Conditions

The UAE is expecting severe weather conditions from Friday evening, March 8th, until noon on Sunday, March 10th, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hailstorms.

This was announced in a joint media briefing held today by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

It was announced during the briefing that some UAE schools will close and shift to remote learning tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions – a decision that will be taken by the emergency and crisis management teams in each of the affected emirates,

The briefing emphasised the importance of people taking suitable precautions and avoiding areas prone to flooding, noting the importance of staying away from areas of water accumulation, flooded areas and regions expected to be affected by adverse weather.

“We note the importance of protecting oneself and others through cooperation with the concerned authorities, full and complete compliance with the instructions of the competent authorities, applying safety and prevention requirements, exercising caution, and securing their vehicles, especially in areas that may witness heavy rain and hail, and the need for caution when driving,” said Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, spokesman for NCEMA, during the media briefing.

“We confirm the full readiness of the Ministry, the police teams, and the supporting bodies from the strategic partners, including civil defence, ambulance, and rescue, and that they are fully prepared to deal with any emergency, in accordance with the approved plans to ensure the security and safety of everyone,” said Dr Ali Al Tunaiji, the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

For his part, Dr Mohamed Al Abri, the Spokesman for the NCM explained that a southward extension of a low-pressure system, is expected to bring with it humid south-easterly winds. This system will interact with a cold air mass aloft, leading to variable cloud cover originating from the south-west and west. He anticipated a period of heightened atmospheric instability, resulting in heavy precipitation accompanied by thunder, lightning, and the possibility of hail. This weather pattern could lead to flash flooding, overflowing waterways, and potential dam overflows. Additionally, strong winds associated with thunderstorms will significantly reduce horizontal visibility and may cause unsecured objects to become airborne.

Al Tunaiji urged the avoidance of gatherings that may affect the work of relevant authorities, warning that non-compliance with official instructions and directives will carry legal consequences.

It has been made clear during the briefing that the decision to switch to remote learning is left to the local emergency crisis and disaster management teams in each emirate, particularly in areas expected to experience severe impacts. The relevant authorities will close all roads leading to valleys mountains, and hazardous areas starting from Friday until the end of the weather cognitions.

The decision to cancel events and tourist activities will be left to the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team.

The weather fluctuation condition will gradually decrease and remain within the Easter regions zone starting from Sunday evening and night.

The condition will start from the Southern and Western regions of the country and including Al Dhafra, Al Ain through Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas.

The conditions will later expand to Dubai and inner region between Dubai and Al Ain. It will expand to the Northern regions to include Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwan, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

