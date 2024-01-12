UAE Cabinet Welcomes New Ministers

Dr. Amna Al Shamsi, Minister of Environment, Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, took the oath…reports Asian Lite News

Newly appointed UAE ministers were sworn in before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The ministers taking the oath of office were Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Environment and a member of the UAE Cabinet; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and member of the UAE Cabinet; and Astronaut Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his best wishes to the ministers for success in their roles while serving the interests of the UAE and its people and contributing to its developmental journey. He emphasised the need to align their efforts with the aspirations of the nation’s citizens and commended prior ministers for their faithful and diligent service over the years.

Furthermore, His Highness the President highlighted the importance of maintaining a unified spirit focused on harmonising efforts. This approach is firmly established in national workstreams and is key to furthering the UAE’s vision and upcoming national targets, bolstered by the committed efforts of its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE leadership places great importance on enriching the government’s workforce with unique talents and competencies that contribute to enhancing the performance of all governmental entities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The process of development and modernisation within federal entities ensures the government’s ability to embrace change.” His Highness underscored that modernisation is an ongoing and deeply rooted process within the government.

Youth Minister Sultan AlNeyadi, an astronaut and the first Arab to serve on the International Space Station (ISS) for a 6-month mission, posted on twitter: “We pledge to listen, obey, be loyal and sincere. With your wise vision, we will continue the journey of the UAE’s youth towards a better future and continue to give and give to our beloved Emirates.”

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

