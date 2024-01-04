UAE Condemns Attack in Iranian City of Kerman

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, southern Iran, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ‏and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The death toll has risen to 103 in twin blasts that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Moreover, 188 people were injured as a result of the blast. The officials called it a ‘terror’ attack; however, there is no further information on it.

The first explosion was 700 metres away from Soleimani’s grave, and the second was a kilometre (0.6 miles) away as pilgrims visited the site, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said.

The blasts reportedly took place on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death from a US air strike, and it now threatens the risk of escalating regional tensions that have escalated since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, CNN reported.

Although no organisation has taken credit for the explosions, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being behind them and warned that it would pay a “heavy price.”

“I warn the Zionist regime; do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed,” Raisi said in a televised speech from Tehran, according to CNN.

ALSO READ: UAE Commits to Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in 2024

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]