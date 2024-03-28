UAE condemns Israeli seizure of land in Jordan Valley

The UAE has expressed its categorical rejection of all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which risk further escalation and instability in the region….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli government’s announcement to confiscate 8,000 dunams of land in the Jordan Valley of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and expressed its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which risk further escalation and instability in the region, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering peace, justice, and the realisation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned the announcement of confiscation.

The Kingdom emphasised that such actions violate international laws and relevant resolutions, and undermine the chances of a just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution. Saudi Arabia called on the international community to halt the systematic violations by Israeli settlers and to ensure the return of confiscated Palestinian lands.

UAE welcomes wounded Palestinians

The 14th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Wednesday in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE’s hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 32 Palestinians who were accompanied by 64 family members.

Families of the patients expressed profound gratitude to the UAE for its significant humanitarian assistance, which aimed at easing the plight of the Palestinian people.

Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care, while the remaining cases and their companions were taken to the Emirates Humanitarian City for accommodation.

Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis by continuously providing food, humanitarian assistance, and emergency medical assistance to the Palestinian people. The country established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza and the Floating Hospital in Al Arish port, which has a capacity of 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and medical cabinets.

Additionally, the UAE launched six desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, to address the dire water infrastructure situation in Gaza and ensure the Palestinian people’s access to safe drinking water. These plants desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, pumping them through pipes extending into Gaza.

The competent authorities in the UAE implemented the ‘Tarahum – for Gaza’ campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip, mainly targeting vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

These initiatives exemplify the UAE’s long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating their hardships, and fostering solidarity and cooperation through impactful humanitarian efforts.

Rafah operation looms

The Israel government is bracing for a final operation in the Rafah region in Gaza bordering Egypt where it believes that most of the Israeli hostages and their handlers are.

According to sources in Israel’s defence ministry, the country is gearing up for such an operation and it was all along its plan B, if talks in Qatar failed.

Indirect peace talks in Qatar had hit a roadblock after Israel refused most of the demands put forward by negotiators on behalf of Hamas.

After the talks failed, Israel activated its Plan B and would conduct a military operation three days after the end of Ramadan month.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israeli intelligence have briefed the war cabinet on the outcome of the incursion as well as the logistics involved.

Rafah is a densely populated area and an expected 1.3 million Palestinians are living in this region in makeshift tents and regular buildings.

Most of the displaced Palestinians from north and central Gaza have moved to the Rafah region which is the southernmost tip of the Gaza Strip.

