UAE economy surges with robust performance

The expected performance in 2024 is a continuation of last year’s successes, with positive growth rates across macroeconomic indicators….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE economy is set for more growth in the second half of this year, achieving qualitative leaps and exceptional accomplishments thanks to a stable investment and economic environment capable of continuing to prosper despite global economic uncertainties.

The expected performance in 2024 is a continuation of last year’s successes, with positive growth rates across macroeconomic indicators. GDP reached AED1.68 trillion in 2023, growing by 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the non-oil GDP at constant prices was AED1.25 trillion, growing by 6.2 percent, placing the national economy fifth globally in the real GDP growth index.

The World Bank forecasts a GDP growth of 3.9 percent for the UAE, which is expected to rise to 4.1percent in 2025. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the national economy to grow by 4 percent in 2024, driven by strong activity in the tourism, construction, manufacturing, and financial services sectors.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, believes the UAE’s economy is on an upward trajectory, bolstered by strong momentum over the past two years. He commended the UAE government’s proactive measures, such as stimulus packages, foreign investment incentives, and efforts to improve business ease, amid global economic challenges.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. El Solh highlighted the UAE’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly policy as key factors attracting investors and fostering growth.

El Solh noted that the UAE’s Vision 2030 framework and forward-looking economic policy, emphasising diversification, innovation, and sustainability, have gained international acclaim. This has boosted confidence in the national economy, resulting in increased foreign investment, improved credit ratings, and enhanced global competitiveness.

Damian Hitchen, CEO of Saxo Bank in the Middle East and North Africa, expected the UAE’s economy to grow by over 4 percent in 2024, driven by OPEC’s increased oil production quota and momentum in non-oil sectors.

He added that the UAE’s attractiveness is reflected in its record $23 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022, reaching an all-time high. Additionally, the UAE ranks 14th globally in attracting professional talent, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

Hitchen highlighted the crucial roles of the tourism and aviation sectors in boosting the economy, enhancing trade, and transforming the UAE into a global transportation and logistics hub.

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial, anticipated the UAE’s economy will sustain robust growth exceeding 4 percent this year, supported by strong performances in non-oil sectors.

He underscored economic diversification away from oil, emphasising sectors like renewable energy, technology, financial services, tourism, construction, and real estate, which collectively drive over 70 percent of the UAE’s GDP. Valecha predicted the UAE will lead the Gulf and Arab countries in economic performance in 2024, credited to strategic initiatives and forward-looking policy.

Ajman’s GDP rises to Dh36 billion

Preliminary estimates of Ajman’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the year 2023, issued by the Ajman Statistics Centre, reveal the emirate’s robust economic performance and positive growth rates.

The emirate achieved a GDP at current prices exceeding AED36 billion, compared to AED33.9 billion in the previous year, reflecting a growth rate of 6.25 percent.

At constant prices, the GDP reached approximately AED32 billion, compared to AED30.5 billion in 2022, with a growth rate of 4.7 percent.

In this context, Dr. Hajar Saeed Al-Hubaishi, Executive Director of Ajman Statistics Centre, said that the preliminary estimates of the gross domestic product for the Emirate of Ajman for the year 2023 show a notable improvement in economic performance and demonstrate the improvement in efforts to promote sustainable development.

She also said that the growth confirmed the emirate’s ability to overcome economic challenges and enhance its position at the local and international levels.

The results indicated that the manufacturing industries, wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repair, and construction sectors are prioritised in leading the economic locomotive and contributing to the GDP at current prices in the Emirate of Ajman for the year 2023. The manufacturing industry contributed 18.80 percent to the GDP, followed by wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair at 18.04 percent, while construction activity contributed 16.42 percent.

These activities also contributed significantly to the real GDP, with manufacturing accounting for 18.9 percent of GDP, while wholesale and retail trade and vehicle repair contributed 18.31 percent, and construction activities contributed 17.36 percent of GDP.

ALSO READ: Cong questions “gigantic jump” in silver import from UAE

ALSO READ: UAE-Japan forum empowers women in sustainable energy sector

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]