UAE Floating Hospital: Continuous efforts to support Palestinians

The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish is steadfast in providing therapeutic, surgical, and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip.

With unwavering dedication, the team tirelessly executes their humanitarian duty, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to global welfare.

From this standpoint, the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to provide all forms of support and assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”.

Established through collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the floating hospital boasts a diverse medical and administrative staff. Specialists in anesthesiology, general surgery, orthopedics, emergency, intensive and internal care, alongside nurses, technicians, and hospital management professionals ensure comprehensive care.

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak, Director of the Floating Hospital, emphasised the facility’s state-of-the-art equipment, aligning with international standards. With a capacity of 100 patient beds and as many for their companions, the hospital offers comfortable accommodations for families.

Equipped with advanced surgical and intensive care units, emergency services, radiology, and support facilities, including laboratories and pharmacies, the hospital provides vital medical services. Two ambulances stand ready for urgent care and critical cases, supplementing the Emirati field hospital in Gaza.

Each patient undergoes thorough evaluation, ensuring personalised treatment at the highest healthcare standards. Currently hosting 153 patients across gender-specific wards, the hospital has performed 328 surgeries since its inception.

Enhancing emergency response, the hospital features a helipad and naval vessels. These assets facilitate swift medical interventions for critical cases, underscoring the commitment to saving lives in Gaza.

