UAE Gears Up For ‘Make it in Emirates’ Forum

Make it in the Emirates Forum aims to showcase investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial sector….reports Asian Lite News

The third edition of the Make in the Emirates Forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, will take place on 28th and 29th May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The annual platform showcases enablers and investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial sector. It comprises the Make it in the Emirates Awards, which celebrate the industry’s biggest contributors to sustainable industrial growth and Emiratisation.

The two-day forum aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, focusing on the theme of “Investment, Sustainability, Growth”. The event offers a knowledge exchange platform for local and international industrial community members to discuss expansion, investment, and partnership opportunities, as well as incentives and enablers.

Make it in the Emirates is expected to attract extensive participation from decision-makers, government and private sector officials, local and international private companies, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups and SMEs.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, said, “The Make it in the Emirates Forum aligns with the leadership’s directives to enhance the UAE’s conducive ecosystem, creating hundreds of industrial investment opportunities every year. This is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, aimed at supporting the growth and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector, as well as offering incentives and enablers to investors through the ministry’s initiatives. These initiatives include the National In-Country Value Program, which leverages government expenditure to drive industrial growth, as well as the Technology Transformation Program supporting the transformation, efficiency, and sustainability of industrial companies.”

Al Suwaidi noted that the ministry’s initiatives are aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for manufacturing and innovation, and a leading destination for industrial investment.

“The second edition of the forum saw significant growth in agreements, with UAE companies committing to AED 120 billion in investment. The number of products identified for local manufacturing surged to over 1,400 in comparison to 300 announced during the first edition, with AED 6 billion in financing provided by national strategic partners including First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mashreq. More than 5,000 officials, investors, manufacturers, major local and international industrial companies, technology developers, government entities, and financial institutions were in attendance,” he added.

Al Suwaidi pointed to the annual forum’s sessions and events, which focus on the UAE’s vital industrial sectors, including advanced industries, clean energy, foods and pharmaceutical manufacturing, technological investment, digital transformation. He emphasised how the event recognizes successful industrial companies, leading national companies, the private sector, startups, and SMEs. He also highlighted the UAE industrial sector’s capabilities and leading position, supported by a robust legislative framework that attracts local and international investments.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum and exhibition announced the 13 winners of the Make in the Emirates Awards, covering 10 categories related to industrial transformation and technology adoption. The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and promote advanced technologies and sustainable practices. It reflects the commitment to empower companies in the UAE’s industrial sector and support the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Additionally, the event provides a platform for Emirati youth, entrepreneurs, and startups to showcase their projects, fostering innovation, product development, and sustainable economic growth.

