UAE leaders condole demise of Raisi

UAE leaders President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, have condoled the tragic demise of President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported. The helicopter crashed while returning from the Khoda Afarin region to Tabriz amid poor weather conditions, making it difficult to locate the crash site and hindered rescue operations.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families,” President Sheikh Mohamed posted on social media.

“The UAE stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Our condolences and sincere sympathies to the brotherly Iranian people and their leadership on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister in a painful accident. Our hearts are with you in this difficult time. Our prayers are that God will cover them with His vast mercy and dwell them in His spacious Paradise.”

World leaders extend condolences

Following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, world leaders offered their condolences on Monday to Raisi, the Iranian Foreign Minister and other officials who were on board.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the country will observe a one-day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions.

Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences and said, “Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi’s helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I, along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.”

Calling Pakistan and Iran “good friends”, the Pakistan PM recalled that Pakistan hosted President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian less than a month ago.

“Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” he added in a post shared on X.

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khansari also posted a message of condolences and expressed his condolences on the “martyrdom” of his successor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, along with President Raisi.

Zarif described Amirabdollahian as “my dear brother”, and in a post shared on Instagram, Zarif wrote that the news of the accident was “painful.”

“I wish God’s pleasure for the martyrs, peace and patience for the survivors, and solidarity and progress for the Iranian people,” he said.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also offered sincere condolences to the Iranian government and the people of Iran.

“Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the accompanying officials in the painful helicopter accident, asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” Qatar’s Emir posted on X.

Meanwhile, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani expressed solidarity with Iran during this painful tragedy, reported Al Jazeera.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, has expressed condolences to Iran and its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, saying that Raisi was an “unconditional friend” of Venezuela.

“A heartfelt hug from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. You, Iran, are an example of dignity, morality and resistance,” Maduro wrote in a social media post.

