UAE mourns death of Sheikh Hazza

The Presidential Court has mourned Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Thursday…reports Asian Lite News

UAE’s Sheikhs and a crowd of people performed the funeral prayer over the late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The body of the deceased was laid to rest at the Al Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

The Presidential Court has mourned Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Thursday.

In its statement, the Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered their condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also offered their condolences at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi along with other Sheikhs, officials and UAE nationals

ALSO READ: US completes construction of floating pier for Gaza aid

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]