UAE organises iftar meals in Philippines

The United Arab Emirates organised Iftar meals during the sacred Month of Ramadan in the Republic of the Philippines within the framework of the Ramadan Project (2024 AD – 1445 AH), and with the supervision of Mohammed Obaid Al Qattam, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines.

Thousands of meals supported by the Emirates Red Crescent were provided to beneficiaries in a number of Mosques and orphanages in the areas of Manila, Maharlika and Markina in the presence of a number of officials.

Mohammed Al Qattam said that this embodies the values of giving and humanity endorsed by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a pioneer of charitable and humanitarian work, stressing that the UAE stands with the Philippines and its friendly people.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its Ramadan programmes at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia.

Due to the increasing number of worshippers at the mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan, the ERC has increased the number of Iftar meals it provides daily to 12,000.

The meals are distributed inside the mosque and in the surrounding area.

This is an increase from the 10,000 meals that the ERC had been providing daily since the beginning of Ramadan, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC initiative reflects solidarity and cooperation, reinforcing the UAE’s humanitarian efforts during Ramadan.

