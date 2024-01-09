UAE Pavilion Opens at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show today in Guarat….reports Asian Lite News

United Arab Emirates’ Pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat event in Ahmedabad was inaugurated by the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The distinguished occasion was graced by the presence of key figures, including Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, and Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, among other esteemed dignitaries.

This marks a momentous initiative to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties between the UAE and India on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show today from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad a day ahead of the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan, media reported.

“The roadshow will culminate at Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both dignitaries will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar,” Hasan told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had a meeting with the Group Chairman and CEO of Emirati multinational logistics company DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where they discussed plans to further bolster investment in India.

In a post on X, PMO said the discussions revolved especially around creating sustainable, green, and energy-efficient ports, and world-class sustainable logistic infrastructure.

After the meeting with the prime minister, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said his Group has invested almost two-and-a-half billion dollars and is going to invest more in the next three years.

“We have a long history in India we are more committed,” Sulayem said.

“As a market and as a trade partner India is respected around the world. We are also discussing specific areas and lands around the world in Africa mainly for Indian entrepreneurs to manufacture.”

“Tanzania, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Central Africa, East Africa and this is something we’re going to do now encouraging Indian companies to manufacture in the designated area, and these are the main issues we discussed today.”

DP World is in India for for close to two decades now.

“Our operation and knowledge of the market gives us the courage and the confidence and the policies of prime minister,” the CEO said.

Speaking on CEPA agreement and how it benefitted the two countries, he said, “India anyway enjoys an amazing relation. After the signing of the CEPA agreement, a lot of products are today going even more to India and more from our country to India.”

It would be important to see what fresh investment plans DP World commits here at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

Meanwhile, gems and jewelry will be a major focus at a ‘Country Seminar’ on UAE-India trade as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit opening on 10th January in Gandhinagar, capital of Gujarat state.

Started in 2003, the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become one of India’s most important global forums for creating strategic business partnerships, inclusive growth and knowledge sharing.

Trade finance, investment facilitation and start-up opportunities will be the other focus areas at the Country Seminar on UAE-India trade.

The government of Gujarat has released a stellar list of Indians from government, trade, industry, technology and specialised business who will participate in this Country Seminar.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

