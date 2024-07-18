UAE President announces 18 July as ‘Union Pledge Day’

This historic meeting represented a key step towards establishing a federation of emirates on 2nd December 1971….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 18th July as “Union Pledge Day”. This is in celebration of the historic meeting held on this day in 1971, when the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers the Rulers signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution while announcing the official name of the United Arab Emirates.

This historic meeting represented a key step towards establishing a federation of emirates on 2nd December 1971.

On this occasion, His Highness the President stated that 18th July 1971 is one of the most important days in the history of the UAE, as the declaration of the Union and UAE Constitution were signed, and its name was announced, with the solid foundation for its establishment laid on 2nd December.

His Highness added that Union Pledge Day is an occasion to commemorate the UAE’s blessed journey, draw lessons and morals for the present and future, and renew the nation’s pledge to God Almighty and the people of the UAE to preserve unity and progress.

Union Pledge Day is the fourth national occasion in the UAE after Union Day, Flag Day, and Commemoration Day.

Union Pledge Day aims to promote the national values and principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed and his brothers the Rulers, which remain the foundation of the nation’s journey. The day will also raise awareness among youth on the country’s history and the sacrifices and efforts made to achieve this historic union.

The announcement of this national occasion reflects the keenness of the UAE leadership to bolster national identity and enhance the spirit of belonging and loyalty to the homeland as part of the country’s continued advancement towards a more prosperous future.

