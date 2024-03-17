UAE President, World Central Kitchen CEO discuss boosting Gaza aid

Gore noted her appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the role of the UAE in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, referencing the fruitful cooperation witnessed between WCK and the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Erin Gore, Chief Executive Officer of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US nonprofit organisation that specialises in providing food to people impacted by humanitarian crises.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration between key UAE entities and WCK, aiming to address the urgent humanitarian need in the Gaza Strip and maximise the delivery of aid to the area by land, air and sea.

The two sides discussed the UAE’s contribution towards mobilising support for the Amalthea maritime corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the recent arrival of the first ship, carrying 200 tonnes of food and relief supplies, in cooperation with the UAE, WCK, and Cyprus, through the maritime corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian role played by World Central Kitchen around the world, especially in areas suffering from crises and disasters, and its efforts in delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to work with the organisation and other regional and global partners to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents and enhance humanitarian support by all means possible.

Gore noted her appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the role of the UAE in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, referencing the fruitful cooperation witnessed between WCK and the UAE.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

UAE announces arrival of first aid ship to Gaza

The UAE has announced the arrival of the first ship carrying 200 tonnes of food and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip. The aid was delivered via maritime corridor launched from Larnaca Port in Cyprus to Gaza in collaboration between the UAE, World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the Republic of Cyprus.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underlined the UAE’s endeavours to mobilise efforts within the “Amalthea” maritime corridor to successfully deliver relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry commended the vital efforts of the leadership of Cyprus, World Central Kitchen, and international partners to strengthen the humanitarian response to civilians of northern Gaza.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed that the exacerbating humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip requires adopting a collective international approach to immediately mitigate harm to innocent civilians, by ensuring urgent, safe, unhindered, and sustainable delivery of aid.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the maritime corridor is part of a sustained and dedicated effort to increase the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial commodities through all possible routes.

As part of its unwavering commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people and efforts to implement humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing relief, the UAE has delivered 21,000 tonnes of urgent supplies, including food, water, and medical items. The country dispatched through 213 flights, 8 airdrops, 946 trucks, and two ships.

The UAE has also inaugurated a number of sustainable relief projects, and provided medical care to civilians from Gaza by establishing a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to a floating hospital anchored in Egypt’s Al-Arish Port.

